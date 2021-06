KGF 2

The list is topped by Yash’s KGF 2 and the film has been creating a lot of buzz even before its release. The film that is helmed by Prashanth Neel is ruling the first spot with 27.5%. The film was originally scheduled to release on 16th July, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release has been put on hold. According to the reports, 9 September is the new release date of the film.