Image credit: Google

Celebs who rejected Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi released recently and the actress is being praised a lot for her performance. However, there were many celebs who were approached to do the film but they refused. From Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra Jonas and more, here’s a look at celebs who said no to the film.