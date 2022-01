Fatima Sana Shaikh is TOO savage!

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh received a lot of hate messages on social media after people on Twitter claimed that she had put up a black photograph as her display picture as she sympathises with Pakistan. Fatima managed to shut all the trolls who were spreading fake rumours about her and wrote, 'So, someone on Twitter has posted a fake post about me uploading a black image as my DP today. For God knows what reason. Because of this I have been receiving a lot of hate since morning. Please don’t fall prey to fake posts and get swayed by it. Thanks.'