Image credit: Google

Jannvi Kapoor’s gym pics

It’s Janhvi Kapoor’s birthday today. The Gunjan Saxena actress has come a long way since her debut film Dhadak which released in 2018. As she turns 25 today, here are the things she is known for apart from her acting. The actress is a fitness freak and is known for her gym clothes. She however doesn’t understand why people are interested to see her in her gym clothes.