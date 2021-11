PK 2

Aamir Khan's PK became the talk of the town when it was released back in 2014. Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma-starrer became a blockbuster and the concept of the film was quite interesting. The film-maker Rajkumar Hirani confirmed that a sequel is officially underway and was quoted by Mid-Day saying, We will make the sequel. We had shown Ranbir Kapoor’s character landing on the planet] towards the end of the film, so there is a story to tell. But Abhijat [Joshi, writer] has not written it yet. The day he writes it, we will make it.