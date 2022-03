Image credit: Google

On her spat with Abhishek Bachchan

Rani Mukerji was mighty hurt when Abhishek Bachchan did not invite her to his wedding. Mincing no words, she had said, “The truth is if someone chooses not to invite you to their wedding you realize where you stand with that person. You may be deluded and think you are friends but maybe that friendship was only extended as co-stars on the sets. It doesn't matter. It became very clear to me that we were only co-stars not friends.”