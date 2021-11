These pictures prove they are the perfect couple

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen has turned a year older today on November 19. The 46-year-old celebrates her birthday with her family. The Aarya star's boyfriend Rohman Shawl expressed his love for his ladylove and wished her most uniquely. Taking to his Instagram handle, Rohman shared a throwback photo of them along with a heartfelt wish. In the photo, Rohman was seen smiling as he posed next to his lady. He wrote, Happy Birthday Babush @sushmitasen47, along with heart and hug emoticons.