Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu on her celiac disease

Netizens have been trolling her for her weight gain and Harnaaz revealed that she suffers from celiac disease, which is an immune reaction to eating gluten (a protein found in wheat). In an interview with PTI, she was quoted saying, I'm one of those individuals who was first bullied that 'she's too skinny' and now they bully me saying 'she's fat'. Nobody knows about my celiac disease. That I can't eat wheat flour and many other things, she said.