Hina Khan

Hina Khan is undoubtedly one of the highest paid actors. She began as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and today is ruling the TV, OTT and film industry. Hina went from earning ₹80,000 to 1 lakh in the beginning of her career. Today she takes upto ₹2 lakh per episode reportedly.