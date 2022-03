These popular TV actors celebrated Holi on the sets of their shows

Holi, the festival of colours will be celebrated on 18 March and everyone is quite excited. TV stars have started playing Holi on the sets of their show and their pictures are going viral on social media. From Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Ayesha Singh, and other TV stars who celebrated the festival of colours on the sets. Take a look -