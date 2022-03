A look at the most memorable Holi parties in Bollywood!

Holi - the festival of colours is celebrated today March 18 with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm. Holi is incomplete without colours, bhang, gulal, music, and delicious food. Holi is celebrated on a grand scale in Bollywood and actors used to organize memorable parties on this occasion. Shahrukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, and other B-town celebs have hosted grand and memorable Holi parties in the past. Here is a look at them...