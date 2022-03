Holi 2022: Shaheer Sheikh-Ruchikaa Kapoor to Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen: Popular TV stars who will celebrate first Holi with their kids Pooja Banerjee-Sandeep Sejwal, Shaheer Sheikh Ruchikaa Kapoor, Kishwer Merchantt-Suyyash Rai, Ranvijay Singha-Priyanka Singha, Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen, and many more celebs will be celebrating their first Holi with their kids.