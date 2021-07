Nia slays it like a QUEEN!

Television actress Nia Sharma is one of the popular actresses in the telly town and has managed to win hearts with her acting prowess. Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 contestant Nia sets the temperature soaring with her style statements and often makes heads turn as and when she steps out in the city. Be it casual wear, a dress, or a traditional outfit, Nia proves her love for white every now and then and we love her dressing.