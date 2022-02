Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Sneha Ullal

Long ago, Sneha Ullal had shared that she suffered from an immune disorder that kept her ill all the time. She had said, ' I was diagnosed with an ‘auto immune disorder’. It’s a blood-related illness where my own immune system kept me unwell. So my body would become so weak that I would not be able to stand on my feet for more than 30 to 40 minutes and because I kept shooting for films even with this illness, it got worse. Beyond a point, I didn’t have the strength to do what an actress is expected to do — running around, dancing and continuous shooting etc. That’s when I had to stop and start my medication, because, there was no point in doing films and then falling sick every other day,' in an interview with Etimes.