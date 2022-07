Celebs who love adventurous sports!

Life is all about taking the risk and these Bollywood celebs are literally living their life to the fullest. From skydiving, scuba diving to skiing and much more, here is a list of Bollywood celebs who love to indulge in such outrageous activities. Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, and more celebs are fans of adventures; here's proof.