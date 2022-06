These divas look stunning at IIFA 2022!

The IIFA Rocks 2022 has just begun and several celebrities have arrived in Abu Dhabi. Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, and many celebs graced the green carpet in their sizzling avatar. Few celebs managed to set hearts racing with their ultra-gorgeous looks.