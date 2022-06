Celebs who did not spell their magic at the green carpet!

The countdown for the International Indian Film Academy Awards 2022 (IIFA) has just begun. The prestigious award function will be hosted by Salman Khan, Maniesh Paul, and Riteish Deshmukh. Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and others have already reached Abu Dhabi to attend the much-awaited event of the year. The celebs graced the green carpet in style, but some of them FAILED to impress us with their outfits.