Sayli Kamble and Dhawal look stunning

Sayli even had shared a video wherein Dhawal had planned a beautiful proposal for her. He surprised her with a romantic setup and went down on his knees to propose Sayli for marriage. She shared the video and wrote, “Thank you so much @dhawal261192 for always being there..My love, my friend, my guide and now my partner for Life.. can't wait to be yours forever..I love you.”