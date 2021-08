Image credit: Instagram

#AruDeep fans cannot keep calm

Indian Idol season 12 recently declared Pawandeep Rajan as the winner of the show. Post the victory, Pawandeep along with finalists Arunita Kanjilal and Shanmukhapriya has committed to an event organized and can be seen prepping up for their show. Recently, the contestants were seen grooving to Hrithik Roshan’s dance song Ghungroo with choreographer Bosco Martis. Moreover, Pawandeep and Arunita have announced that they would record 20 songs with a production house. Their pictures with choreographer Bosco Martis are going viral all over social media and #AruDeep fans cannot keep calm.