Pawandeep and Arunita’s duet

The most loved and popular jodi on Indian Idol season 12 was Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal. The two managed to win millions of hearts with their exceptional singing and soulful voice. Post the show, the two have got numerous music projects and are busy with the recordings. Recently, a video from their unreleased song went viral on social media and #AruDeep fans could not keep calm.