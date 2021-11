Sneak peek into their pre-wedding festivities

Popular television couple Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma are all set to tie the knot on 15 November. After dating for 9 years, the two got engaged in 2017 and were getting married in April 2020. But, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the two could not have a traditional wedding. In April 2020m, the couple had announced that they already had a court marriage. A few days back, Puja and Kunal headed off to Goa with her son, Krishiv.