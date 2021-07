Image credit: Instagram/Shilpa Shetty

Take a look at their bunglow

On 19 July (Monday), Shilpa Shetty's businessman-husband, Raj Kundra, was arrested in the case of allegedly producing pornographic films. Raj and Shilpa have an exquisite seaside bungalow in Juhu, Mumbai. Their lavish house 'Kinara' interiors are done by Shilpa herself. According to the reports, the gorgeous actress hand-picked things from all over the world and gave her home a modern and classy look. Let's take a look at the inside pictures of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's luxurious home in Mumbai.