Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is a fitness freak and believes in the power of yoga. The diva has always managed to look fit and we cannot take our eyes off her. Kareena practices yoga on daily basis and has shed all the baby weight with the help of it. Did you know, Bebo went on to do 108 Surya namaskars every day to gain that toned body?