Ira Khan

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan had shared some bikini snaps from her birthday party and it went viral online in no time. She got the flak for wearing a bikini in front of her parents and trolls spared her no words to call her out. However, Ira knows best than to pay heed to the trolls. She shared more snaps in a bikini on her gram and took a dig at the haters.