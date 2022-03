Anuj and Anu's on-screen chemistry will make you fall in love with them

ITA Awards 2022 was held on March 6, Sunday, and several popular celebs graced the prestigious show with their presence. Anupamaa actors Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna managed to turn heads in style with their glamorous avatar on the award show. Gaurav aka Anuj Kapadia from Anupamaa gave an outstanding dance performance with his on-screen ladylove Anupamaa. The two even posed as Raj Kapoor and Nargis as they danced on 'Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua'. Take a look at their romantic pictures -