THESE awkward pictures of Bollywood celebrities will make you laugh hard!

Well, we in the first day of 2022 and like always we are back again to make you feel happy and keep you entertained. Get ready to laugh out loud as we have glimpses of your fave stars Shilpa Shetty, Nysa Devgn, Malaika Arora, Farah Khan, and others who had awkward moments as paps caught them off-guard. The pictures are way too hilarious and will tickle your funny bone.