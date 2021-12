It’s AWKWARD!

Well, Saturday is here and we are back again to make you feel happy. Are you ready to laugh hard and enjoy yourself to the fullest? Paps often spot celebs and catch them off-guard. Paps got a glimpse of Shilpa Shetty, Nora Fatehi, Prabhas, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and many other actors' awkward moments and the results are hilarious. Take a look.