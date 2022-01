Image credit: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor pink swimsuit

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to share a few pics today. In some of the pics, she can be seen wearing a pink swimsuit. “Self care weekend,” read her caption. While she looked stunning and got many compliments, there were some who trolled her. Questioning her fashion choice, a fan wrote, “What kind of underwear?” Another fan commented, “Shree ji abhi jinda hoti to ye pic dekh ke kya reaction aata uska?”