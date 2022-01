Image credit: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Stunning Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor seems to be on a roll. She took to Instagram to share a series of pictures on Instagram from her recent getaway. The caption of her post read “eudaimonia,” It is a Greek word which means “to the state or condition of 'good spirit'.” Looking at the pics, we feel it’s a very apt caption. Have a look at the pics below.