Janhvi Kapoor's risqué outfits will leave you STUNNED!

Janhvi Kapoor is the ultimate fashion icon and believes in staying stylish forever. Janhvi loves experimenting with her choice of outfits and there have been times when the diva opted for some bold outfits. From donning plunging necklines, and backless dresses to bodycon, Janhvi manages to carry outfits with much ease. Here is a list of the most sensational outfits she has ever donned.