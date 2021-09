Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha

According to a PTI report, Amitabh Bachchan had said that he will not rule out the possibility of working with Rekha in the future. Amitabh said that the director wants to make a movie with him and Rekha. 'Balki keeps threatening me that he wants to design a film together... Let me see if someone has an appropriate story... then why not', said Big B.