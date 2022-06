Jennifer Winget raises temperatures in a monokini

Jennifer Winget who just got done with the promotions of the second season of Code M is now chilling in Thailand. She is in Phuket staying at the Banyan Tree resort. It is one of the most expensive places in Thailand. Room rates in the hotel are above Rs 20K per night. Jennifer Winget has posted pics in a black monokini from the resort. Earlier, she thanked fans for 13 million followers by posing in the beach in a neon bikini. The actress’ bold avatar is grabbing eyeballs. She was always an impeccable fashionista but this phase is too hot to handle.