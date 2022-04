The fees charged by Jersey stars will leave you SHOCKED!

Jersey film stars Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the lead role. The film was released in theatres on April 22 and is the remake of Nani’s Telugu film of the same title. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film is produced by Allu Entertainment, Dil Raju Production, Sithara Entertainments, and Brat Films. Apart from Shahid and Mrunal the film also stars Pankaj Kapur in the pivotal role. Here's how much these actors charged for Jersey.