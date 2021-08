Oh-so-HOT!

Popular Bengali actress and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan recently gave birth to a baby boy. The actress was admitted to a private hospital on August 25, Wednesday. Nusrat delivered the baby on Thursday, 26 August in a Kolkata hospital. Both Nusrat and her baby are doing fine. A look at her oh-so-hot pictures that will make you go weak in knees.