Image credit: Google

Aditya Pancholi

According to reports, Kangana’s relationship with Aditya was the first one that grabbed headlines. He was 20 years elder to her. Kangana had later alleged that he would keep her under house arrest. Aditya had reportedly later hit back saying that ‘they were like husband and wife’ and that he was building a house for them in Andheri’s Yari Road.