Shilpa Shetty

Before getting married to Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra was married to Kavita. In an old interview with Daily Mail, Kavita had reportedly spoken about Shilpa living her life while she was still trying to fix her marriage with Raj Kundra. She had said, I look at the pictures of them together and think, she’s with my husband, she’s living my life. While I was trying to put our marriage back together, he was talking constantly about Shilpa, as if it didn’t matter what happened to us because he had found someone better, cleverer and more famous than me. Now he has begun pestering me for a divorce. I asked him if he planned to marry someone else but he avoided the question.