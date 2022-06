Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad to Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj: MOST expensive Bollywood flops that lost crores of rupees List of biggest flops in the history of Bollywood cinema that was made on an expensive budget that will leave you SHOCKED. Akshay Kumar's latest film Samrat Prithviraj, Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad, Hrithik Roshan's Kites, and more, have a look at it.