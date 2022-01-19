Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat and more Bigg Boss couples who got family's approval for their 'rishta'
Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat and more Bigg Boss couples who got family's approval for their 'rishta'
Well, someone has said that 'Matches are made in heaven', but for Bigg Boss contestants the matches are made inside the BB house. Here is a list of Bigg Boss couples who fell in love inside the house and got approval from their families for their 'rishta'.