Shamita Shetty - Raqesh Bapat

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat were seen in Bigg Boss OTT. The two got close within no time and their romance became the talk of the town. Shamita’s mother Sunanda Shetty came inside the house and she praised Raqesh. She called him a gentleman and was more than happy with their bond. Raqesh’s sister also gave her approval to the couple and said that she is fond of them.