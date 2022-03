This will leave you stunned!

Ekta Kapoor's reality show Lock Upp is hosted by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. Lock Upp has contestants like Nisha Rawal, Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, Sara Khan, Karanvir Bohra, Shivam Sharma, Tehseen Poonawalla, Siddharth Sharma, Anjali, and others. Swami Chakrapani is the first one to be eliminated. A look at how much the host, jailer, and contestants of Lock Upp are paid for Ekta Kapoor's reality show. Take a look -