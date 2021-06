Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

One of the most controversial couples in B-Town, Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan had a terrible relationship. The two were seen in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam film in 1999. Aishwarya accused the actor of allegedly physically hurting her. There were reports that in 2001, Salman reached Aishwarya's apartment and kept banging the door. According to the reports, Salman wanted Aishwarya to promise to get married to him, but she was not interested. Their break up turned ugly when Salman went on the sets of Chalte Chalte, and tried to drag her away. Due to this fiasco, Aishwarya was dropped from the film. Later, she started dating Vivek Oberoi and he held a press conference, wherein he claimed that Salman was harassing him.