Special Shagun for bride-to-be

A source exclusively told us that Vicky Kausha's mother sent a special gift to Katrina Kaif. The source informed, '“It was a Diwali hamper with hand-picked items by Vicky’s mother Veena Kaushal. It is Indian tradition to send gifts for the bride/groom-to-be and their families as a shagun once the wedding is fixed and this could be just that from Vicky’s family for their soon to be bahu Katrina.'