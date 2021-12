Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's fairytale moment

Both Katrina and Vicky captioned the pictures as, 'To love, honor and cherish'. The two paint the town red with their lovey-dovey pictures. Katrina paid tribute to her mother’s British heritage and wore a age-inspired couture sari with a trailing veil. Silhouetted like a white wedding gown, the pastel tulle sari was embellished with hand-cut English flowers. She completed her look with diamond choker and matching earrings. While, Vicky wore a Bangalore silk embroidered sherwani and matching churidar.