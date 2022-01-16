Katrina Kaif posts a Sunday selfie from Indore; netizens say '3rd picture mein zarur tum Vicky Kaushal ki taraf dekh rahi ho' – view pics Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif joined her husband Vicky Kaushal in Indore, where he is busy shooting for Laxman Utekar's next with Sara Ali Khan. The actress shared cute selfie pictures of her wherein she donned an oversized red shirt and shorts.