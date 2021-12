Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding

It's shaadi season and everyone has their eyes of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding. Both the stars are having a grand wedding in Rajasthan. While Katrina Kaif has established herself as an A-lister in Bollywood and achieved success, Vicky Kaushal is relatively new in the industry. He is yet to reach the peak of his career but given how talented he is, that day doesn't seem to be very far.