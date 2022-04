Katrina Kaif - Boom

Katrina Kaif made her Bollywood debut with this film. In an interview with TOI, she was quoted saying, The film wasn't planned, it just happened. It might not be a great launching pad, but I get to work with a legend like Amitabh Bachchan. When I signed the film, I was not aware of Indian culture and tradition. Had I known that aspect of India, I would not have done the film. I would not do anything like that again. And if this means that I won't get to do films anymore, I won't, especially if film-makers expect me to do all the stuff that they see in Boom.