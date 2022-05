Celebrity couples set the temperature soaring at the bash!

Karan Johar celebrated his 50th birthday on Wednesday and hosted a lavish-themed birthday bash for his industry friends. The birthday boy managed to turn heads in style as he donned a shimmery green tuxedo teamed up with a white shirt, a bow tie, and black pants. The theme of the party was all things blingy, glittery and shimmery. Several celebrity couples marked their attendance at the party including Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad, Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, and others who set the red carpet on fire with their grand entry at the bash.