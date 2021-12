The Victrina wedding!

Currently, the headlines are all about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding that is reportedly happening on December 9. From venue to guests a lot is being discussed. Even their outfits are being discussed. It is being reported that Katrina Kaif will wear a Sabyasachi ensemble on her D-Day. Well, before her wedding pictures hit the internet, here is to the times when Katrina donned a bridal outfit and looked absolutely ravishing.