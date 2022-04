Here's how much the film collected so far!

Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 film is on a record-breaking spree and is witnessing such great responses like never before. The film stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj, and Raveena Tandon in the main roles. The action-drama film has reportedly collected Rs. 16 crore on Wednesday and the entire week's collection is around Rs. 250 crore in a week as reported by Boxofficeindia. Well, with such amazing numbers, KGF Chapter 2 has emerged as the first film in history to collect Rs. 250 crore nett in a week.