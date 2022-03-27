Here's how much the actors of KGF 2 have charged for their roles in the film!

K.G.F: Chapter 2 is slated to release on 14th April 2022. The most awaited films of this year star Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi Shetty in main roles. Karan Johar who has been associated with the film is all set to host a grand trailer launch event for the movie. Karan took to his Twitter and tweeted, “Extremely honoured and excited to be a part of chapter 2 of the phenomena we know as #KGF!! See you all there! #KGFChapter2 #KGF2TrailerOnMar27.” The film is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster film KGF: Chapter 1. A look at how much the actors of KGF: Chapter 2 have charged for their upcoming film.