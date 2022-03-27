KGF Chapter 2: Ahead of the trailer, here's a look at how much Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and others have charged for the film
KGF Chapter 2: Ahead of the trailer, here's a look at how much Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and others have charged for the film
K.G.F: Chapter 2 is slated to release on 14th April 2022 and stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi Shetty in main roles. On March 27, the trailer of the film will be released, before that let's take a look at how much the actors of KGF: Chapter 2 have charged for their upcoming film.