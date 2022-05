Net worth of these stars will leave you stunned!

Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to return to TV with its new season. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty will be seen hosting the adventure-based reality show. According to the reports, these celebs will be participating in the show including Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Pratik Sehajpal, Faisal Shaikh, Sriti Jha, and many more. Net worth these celebs will leave you SHOCKED!